“The mask of Batman”: the American girl suffering from a rare disease (photo)
In the Russian city of Krasnodar, along with his parents came to little Moon Fenner, who suffers from a rare deformity — congenital melanocytic nevus — simply put, a large dark birthmark on the face, which may resemble the mask of superhero comics — Batman. This writes MK.
Moon Fenner was born in March of this year.
Almost immediately after the birth of the baby her mother Carol created a page on Instagram, where he spoke about the characteristics of the disease daughter. Very soon, the woman’s account has collected more than 70 thousand subscribers.
“Of course, most of the comments were positive, the moon was called “the little butterfly” because of the shape of her birthmark. Subscribers from all over the world even sent me photos of the painted spots on the face as my girls, to support us. But among others there were just terrible comments. For example, one person wrote that it would be better to get rid of the baby, than “to live with a monster” — says Carol.
Very quickly the Fenner family have faced negative attitudes in the street — on the baby pointed and released offensive comments in her address. Even in the local Church one of the parishioners managed to call the girl a “monster” and forbade their children to look in her direction. Then Carol finally realized that for the normal life of the moon as soon as possible to get rid of the ill-fated “mask”.
As there is a risk that the stain will grow a malignant tumor, doctors from the United States was willing to spend a little laser surgery to remove it, but warned that it would take about 100 sessions and more than 400 thousand dollars.
Fortunately for Luna, her story was widely covered by all the world’s media: this is how she was known to the Krasnodar doctor-oncologist Pavel Popov. The surgeon contacted the family Fenner and proposed another treatment, it will take a year and a half and cost less.
According to the doctor, he has conducted similar operations on smaller nevi. The point is that the patient is administered a drug that accumulates at the site of formation of the spot. This leads to the death of tissue and subsequent formation of crusts, under which forms new, healthy skin. Then is laser surgery, which allows to “clean” the edges of the nevus and reduce pigmentation. The cost of treatment is about 25 thousand dollars.
“The case is unique in that the affected area covers almost the whole face, and the removal of such entities is a difficult task both technically and biologically. In the U.S. it is suggested that the number of operations that are incompatible with the health of the child. And our technology allows us to do it in a shorter time and with fewer invasive procedures”,explained Popov.
