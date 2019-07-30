The mass of contradictions: with Neymar dropped the rape charges
27-year-old player of the French PSG and the national team of Brazil Neymar will appear before court in high-profile rape case, who allegedly committed player in may of this year. According to the newspaper UOL Esporte, in the course of the investigation, the police found no evidence of a crime, finding a lot of contradictions in the testimony of the Brazilian model Narily Trindade, who accused the player in the abuse of it, after which it was decided to close the case.
Recall that Trindade has filed a complaint with the police of são Paulo, accusing Neymar that he had raped her on may 15 at the Paris hotel Sofitel Paris, where the party took place on the occasion of the birthday of teammate player Marquinhos. Broadcast on the television channel SBT Brasil girl told in detail how it all happened. “At first everything was fine but then he became aggressive — not the guy that seemed on communications. When I offered to use a condom, he said no. I said that then nothing will happen. He was silent. And then he turned me over and performed a sex act. I asked you to stop, but he only kicked me in the ass, “admitted the girl, then.
Itself Neymar at the time when the story was made public, was prepared in the national team to the America’s Cup, which took place from 14 June to 7 July in Brazil. In the end, the star striker has not played in the tournament, was injured in a friendly match with Qatar for a week before the start of the competition.
