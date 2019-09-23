The mass repatriation in the entire history of peacetime: bankrupt the world’s oldest tour operator
The world’s oldest travel company Thomas Cook announced its bankruptcy. Currently on vacation around the world are 600 thousand of its clients. Of these, about 150 thousand citizens of UK. Their return home will be the British government of the agreement reached by the rescue operation to the civil aviation authority. According to the Minister of transport of the country, it will be the mass repatriation of Britons in history in peacetime.
According to Bloomberg, the British tour operator has long experienced financial difficulties. He had accumulated huge debts.
Firm Thomas Cook was founded in 1841 by Thomas cook. Initially his business was limited to day trips by rail. She served 22 million tourists a year. It owns 200 hotels and ships 105 aircraft.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter