The massacre of medic: the Russians tracked down the doctor and broke his nose for poor quality…
In the capital of Russia Moscow the patient beat the head of the eye Department of a hospital. The victim was diagnosed with a broken nose and a concussion, says REN TV.
According to the channel, rowdy was hospitalized in the ophthalmology Department of this hospital, for several weeks he was treated, after which he was discharged. The man did not like the prescription, in connection with which he wrote a complaint to the Ministry of health, and then demanded from the chief of ophthalmology for the poor quality of treatment from one to three million rubles.
Having been refused, the patient followed the medic when he went into the pool, and then attacked him and started beating him. At the hospital the victim was diagnosed with a broken nose and a concussion.
Information resource recalls that similar thing happened in the Bashkir city of Sterlitamak. There 16 August, the court was transferred to the materials of the case upon beating of paramedic ambulance local residents. The day of the accident the patient is in a state of alcoholic intoxication, called the ambulance and asked the medic who came to take him to the hospital, to close a missed work day. In turn, the nurse explained that has no right to issue such certificates as are engaged at the station medical care. The man became furious and, swearing, required hospitalization, after which broke his health. Then he began to beat the paramedic on the head — the victim was forced to escape from the apartment.
Later on the scene arrived by law enforcement agencies. The nurse wrote a statement about the attack, and then went to the emergency room — where he recorded a concussion and soft tissue injury.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in November last year in Kiev in the premises of city hospital № 7, two women in the office head beat feet doctors. Mother and daughter — 59-year-old and 24-year-old women was beaten by physicians after died in hospital of their 88-year-old cousin. Hackneyed doctors have received a concussion. The victims wrote a statement to the police.
