The massacre of pans: Russia staged another fight on the stock in the store (video)
Sunday, September 8, residents of the city of Sochi in Russia posted in social networks video of this “battle” for pans”, sold shares in one of the hypermarkets.
“A madhouse on the shares of well-known supermarket in Sochi. According to witnesses, the fight of the visitors went for the frying pan”, — writes the author.
The video shows how the ladies of venerable age fighting over the box with the coveted promotional product. They pull pans one of the other shouting “I first picked up”, “You were not here”, “You were fifth in line”, pushing elbows the opponent. Literally a few seconds, and grind boxes with promotional pallet.
Seen in the network shocked the readers of the blog.
“What the flock?!”, “We have paper (money), and the gold and diamonds taken. Wake up, people,” “What a rush to be a hostess for pan tear as Tuzik warmer”, “If the pans are killing each other, what will happen if there will come a time of famine? This is embarrassing”, “Why shame on me? What happens to the people?” “Then they sit on the bench and will gundet about uncivilized country and young people, People that you lose a human face because of the pans. Shame” — they write in the comments.
The author of the video notes that nefarious history with the lack of stores in the actual sale of the pans, which were sold at a discount, has long been known. As a result, any appearance in the sale of “promotional” pans causes high demand with visitors who, in their desire to seize the precious utensils often completely lose their human form.
Recall that in March, the network got the footage from Bryansk to Russia, where sale of conventional beef turned to the customers, shocking bursts. And in may, an unpleasant incident occurred in the store of Krasnodar — there tried to steal the goods in a supermarket, the teenagers staged a fight with store employees.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Russian region of Kalmykia women customers made a hideous fight at the supermarket, to establish discounts on kitchenware. They in such a hurry to grab the goods at a discount, he nearly knocked the seller.
