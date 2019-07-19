The massive loss of life in Japan — the result of arson out of revenge for stealing the idea of the cartoon
On Friday, July 19, Japanese media reported new details of the tragedy that occurred yesterday in the city of Kyoto. On the morning of 18 July, there was a fire in the building of world-famous animation Studio Kyoto Animation. According to the revised data, killed 33 people. Another 35 are in hospital in serious condition.
Just when the fire broke out in a three-storey building there were 74 people. The fate of the six remains unknown. Most of the victims suffocated on the fire escape when climbing to the third floor. The instruction requires in the event of a fire to climb to the flat roof of the building.
As reported by Kyodo News, at 10:30 local time (04:30 Kyiv time), the building stormed by 41-year-old man. Shouting “Die!” he poured gasoline and set it on fire. The fire quickly spread to the first floor. Those who were in the building, there was only one way — to climb on the roof, as required by the instruction.
He’s the arsonist ran outside. His body was on fire. The man ran a few meters and fell to the ground.
The arsonist was brought to the hospital. In the evening he was questioned by the police. He made a confession. According to some reports, the man brought with him not only gasoline, but several knives, but never used them.
He argues that Kyoto Animation had stolen the idea for one of his cartoons. Arson was a revenge for that. However, while the police did not see a direct connection between the arsonist and anime Studio.
Kyoto Animation Director Hideaki Hatta said in an interview with national broadcaster NHK that the Studio not so long ago, received threats by e-mail. “They were addressed to our office and sales Department, we were threatened with death,” — said the Hutt.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims. According to him, the fire in Kyoto — is so terrible an event that it was difficult to find the right words. Perhaps Japan’s modern history of arson by the number of victims was not.
Kyoto Animation is one of the most popular Japanese anime studios. Its first project was the animated series “metal panic? Fumoffu”. It came out in 2003. Two years later, the Studio has released another series — Air. He has become a cult worldwide. The Studio also produced several feature-length anime shot based on the popular animated series of its own production. One recent project is a Kyoto Animation anime Free!
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter