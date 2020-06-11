The match “Bavaria” – “Eintracht” was defined rival Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final (video)
The Bavarians celebrate a goal by Robert Lewandowski (left)
On an empty from the audience “Allianz Arena” in Munich hosted the second semifinal match of the German Cup between Bayern and Eintracht.
In the first half, the hosts were dictating their terms to the end – goal of Ivan Persica scored by Croat in the 14th minute to make it 1-0.
In the second half, the game leveled up. This is mainly due to the excessive complacency of the players, “Bavaria”, which led to equalize Danny da Costa in the 70th minute to 1:1.
However, four minutes the hosts had again to come forward – 2:1. Goal Robert Lewandowski was victorious for the Bavarians.
In the final the opponent Hans-Dieter flick is “Bayer”.