The match between Federer and tennis Zvereva broke the world record for attendance (photo)
3-I racket of the world Swiss Roger Federer and 7th in the world ranking, the German Alexander Zverev held their third exhibition match of the Latin American tour, which went down in history.
This time the athletes met in Mexico at the monumental arena koridy “Plaza de Toros”.
Federer won with a score of 3:6, 6:4, 6:2.
The match was attended by 42 517 spectators, a record attendance in the history of tennis, according to Eurosport.ru.
The previous record was set by Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010-m to year. Their match was attended by 35 681 spectators. Note that in February 2020, the Swiss is going to hold an exhibition match with the first racket of the world Spaniard Rafael Nadal in South Africa “Cape town stadium”, designed for 55 thousand spectators.