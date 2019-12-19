The match of the championship Spain stopped and did not finish due to threats from fans addressed to the Ukrainian Zozulya (video)
The match of the 20th round of the Spanish Segunda between teams Rayo Vallecano and Albacete (0:0) stopped after the first half and did not continue.
The reason was insults the fans of the hosts in the address of Ukrainian Roman Zozulya.
Fans of Rayo Vallecano insulted the ex-player national team of Ukraine, calling him a Nazi, in connection with which Albacete has decided not to go for the second half of the match after the break. In turn, after the match the ultras of Rayo Vallecano, who call themselves Bukaneros wrote an appeal on Twitter. “No racism, no xenophobia, no to violence. The first game was suspended in Spain, to tell the truth. Cuckoo, you’re a Nazi”, – stated in the message.
We will remind, on 1 February 2017 was announced on the transition zozuli in Rayo Vallecano on loan, but the evening of the same day the club he refused to go, listening to their fans, who staged a mass protest because of the political positions Zozulya, accused Nazi views.