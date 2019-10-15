The match of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England was twice interrupted due to the racist cries (video)
Raheem Sterling
The qualifying match of Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England (0:6), which was held in Sofia, stadium “Vasil Levski”, was twice stopped by the Croatian referee Ivan Beacom, due to the racist cries of the fans from the stands.
The total stop took more than 5 minutes.
In accordance with the Protocol UEFA, in the case of racist cries of the fans, the referee must turn to the stadium announcer to read out a warning. if it happens again, the referee has the right to take the players in the locker room. If racist remarks continue, the match should be cancelled.
Note, of the six goals scored by Englishmen, half on account of black players – scored a double Raheem sterling and one goal was scored by Marcus Rashford.
We will add that after the victory in Sofia wards Gareth Southgate to confidently lead the group A.
2 rounds to finish ahead of England’s closest rivals – the Czechs 3 points, and 4 – team Kosovo.
A review of the match Bulgaria – England – on the website of the official broadcaster of Euro 2020.