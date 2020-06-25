The match with participation of “real” set age record in La Liga
Luke Romero
On the eve of the match of the 31st round of La Liga real Madrid thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos defeated Mallorca (2:0) and regained the top spot in the standings.
It is worth noting that midfielder Luke Romero set in this match La Liga record, becoming the youngest player in the history of the highest football division of Spain.
He entered the field of stadium “Alfredo di Stefano” at the 84th minute at the age of 15 years and 219 days.
Previously the youngest player of the tournament was considered a Sanson, who made his debut in the “salty” in December 1939 at the age of 15 years and 255 days.