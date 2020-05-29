The matches of the championship of Spain on football will be played every day during the month
May 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Spanish La Liga got permission from the Royal football Federation (RFFE) to play every day for 32 consecutive days after the resumption of the season, which was interrupted because of the pandemic of coronavirus, reports Marca.
The first match made on Thursday 11 June in Seville will host the “Seville Derby” between the same club and “betisa”.
It is noted that the matches of the final two rounds will be played in one day, respectively 15 and 19 July. It is also reported that meetings will start not before 19:30 local time. The start time can be changed if 5 days before the match, the temperature is below 30 degrees.