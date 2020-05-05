The matches of the English Premier League can last less than 90 minutes – Association of professional football players
The matches of the English Premier League can last less than 90 minutes after the resumption of the championship.
Such assumption was stated by the head of the professional footballers Association Gordon Taylor.
“Suggestions were made about increasing the number of substitutions, the neutral ground and the length of time less than 45 minutes.
I’m saying that there are a lot of probabilities. Ideally, you want to preserve the integrity of competitions”, – quotes the official Eurosport.
The Premier League is preparing for a potential resumption of the championship in June against the background of the pandemic COVID-19.
According worldometers.info only yesterday, the number of new cases of coronavirus in the UK amounted to almost 4 thousand, and the number of deaths – 288.
In turn, the doctors of the clubs in the EPL announced the leadership of the League of their concerns over the resumption of matches.
The Premier League asked for clarification on the process of player testing for the coronavirus, health protocols and issues related to the General welfare of the players, reports BBC Sport.
The doctors are also asked about their own insurance coverage from a submarine in case of infection one of the players.