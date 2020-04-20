The matches of the English Premier League, in the absence of the audience, are going to use artificial noise
In the case of the resumption of the season without spectators, the clubs of the English Premier League can resort to the use of artificial noise in the stadiums, reports The Sun
Clubs are studying ways to minimize the loss of benefits of a home stadium if the matches will be played in an empty stadium on their own sites, and neutral sites, which is also included in the plans of the organizers of the Premier League.
Co-author of this interesting decision is the club Brighton.
The club from the South of England intends to deploy a huge banner of thanks to the National health service, which became a British stronghold pandemic coronavirus.
“Inside the club we started to think how to embellish an empty stadium. Can the stadium look better than empty blue seats? Can we include artificial noise in the stadium? If I want to sitting at home fans and a company? Personally, I would prefer to close the seat. We could use this space to good use – for example, to thank the medics”, – quotes the Executive Director of Brighton publishing Paul Barbera.
“We are all very quick to adapt to circumstances, and this is a real triumph for humanity, so I guess we’ll get used to it and play without spectators. It would be weird, and football is not quite as we know it, but if it’s the only way, we must obey,” said Barber.