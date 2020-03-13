The matches of the English Premier League will be without spectators
The English football season will not be prematurely ended due to the coronavirus, however, the clubs will finish the campaign without spectators, reports fapl.ru with reference to The Times.
Football officials together with the authorities amounted to a crisis plan, which will be executed as soon as the number of cases COVID-19 in the UK will exceed 500 people.
We will note, last night this number was 590.
English Premier League, Football League and FA have agreed that the remaining matches of the season in all divisions will be played in an empty stadium.
All holders of seasonal passes and for individual games in the Premier League will be free to watch online broadcast from their homes. The broadcast of bars will be prohibited in order to prevent a mass congestion of people.
Recall that Arsenal have placed their players on the quarantine, which moved the match in the Premier League with Manchester city was cancelled.