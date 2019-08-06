The matches of the Russian Premier League fans forced to remove shoes for inspection (photo)
August 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the match 4-th round of the Russian Premier League Kazan “the ruby” met CSKA.
The match ended with a minimal away win 0:1.
It is curious that the fans of CSKA could get to the stadium “Central” only after severe inspection.
In particular, fans of the Moscow team were forced to remove their shoes, according to “Sport-Express”, referring to the Telegram-channel “was Able to Sit at Home”.
We will remind, in the summer transfer campaign of the club from capital of Tatarstan has signed a contract with 24-year-old Ukrainian defender Oleg Danchenko
