“The matchmakers” may prohibit: a famous Ukrainian Director, spoke against the show (video)
Ukrainian actor and Director Ahtem Seytablaev known domestic audience, particularly for the films “Cyborg”, “Alien prayer” and “Zakhar Berkut”, told about his attitude to the TV series “Matchmakers”, which is broadcast on the TV channel “1+1”.
Opinion about the film he shared in an interview with “Radio Liberty”.
In particular, Seitablaev said that it did not accept some of the statements of the President of Ukraine. In his opinion, Vladimir Zelensky helped the lifting of the ban on the screening of “Matchmakers” in Ukraine.
According to the Director, showing the series of Ukrainian origin with the Pro-Russian actors should not be allowed.
One of the reasons for the ban, said Seitablaev are anti-Ukrainian statements of the actor Fyodor Dobronravov.
“Fedor Dobronravov, openly, through the media, support the occupation of Crimea, my small country… It’s no secret that after the Crimea began the Donbass. That is, this person supports the murder of Ukrainian citizens, my friends, of my people! And I do not accept this”, — said Ahtem Seitablaev.
As you know, November 22, 2017 SBU forbade entry into Ukraine Fyodor Dobronravov. The ban was to be valid for 3 years.
“The Russians repeatedly indulged in anti-Ukrainian public statements in which, in particular, supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia”, — stated in the message a press-the SBU center on Facebook page from November 22, 2017.
November 23, Vladimir Zelensky, one of the creators of the series “Matchmakers”, expressed outrage at the possible ban of the series and noted that this initiative will not help the economy of Ukraine. He subsequently recorded an emotional video message. In social networks gaining popularity flashmob in support of the series “Matchmakers”, and the state was hesitant of the decision to ban. However, on 29 November, the Ministry of culture has made a Russian actor Dobronravova in the “black list” the persons posing threat to national security.
The same day Ukraine officially banned the screening of the series “Matchmakers”. January 10, 2019 “1+1” has filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of culture due to the prohibition of “Matchmakers”.
LLC “TV and radio company Studio 1+1” and OOO “Cenacarta” appealed to the court regarding the prohibition of the SBU to enter Ukraine actor Fyodor Dobronravov (Russian citizen) and broadcast on the territory of Ukraine of some films with his participation.
In March 2019, the district administrative court of Kiev cancelled the ban on the display of the series on Ukrainian television. In the court decision it was stated that the SBU illegal has prepared information about the reasons for ban on entry I, so the corresponding resolution of security was canceled.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the series “Matchmakers-7” is undergoing big changes in the cast. From Kiev Anna Kosmal refused the role in the series, because for a child, so the place Zhenya Kovaleva, first staged casting.
