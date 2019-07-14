“The matrix” will be shown in the cinemas of Ukraine
To mark the 20th anniversary of the movie “the Matrix” it will be shown in the cinemas of Ukraine. The film will be screened in 4DX format — with moving seats, rain, mist and odors. Will be screened in original language without subtitles. Show will be in Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv, Lviv, in “cinema city” and “planet Cinema”.
Author: looper.com
The role of Neo was performed by Keanu Reeves. Also claimed Ewan McGregor and Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom cruise.
“The matrix” 1999 — a fantastic tape of Lilly and Lana Wachowski. A hacker under the nickname Neo every night hacking sites. He finds something that makes you rethink life. Understands that the world is just an illusion. People — part of a larger program. To his house comes a man in a black cloak. “Neo, you’re elected,” says the one in the story. The film has 2 of the sequel “the Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix revolutions”.
The budget of the film the Matrix was $ 63 million and cash charges $ 463 million.
It is believed that the movie “the Matrix” was first used the effect of “freezing chamber.” The most famous scene of the picture is the bullet that flies slowly. The main character has the ability to get away from the fire. By mid-2002, this effect has been used in 20 different films.
