The mattresses proved to be sources of compounds that threaten the health of children
Scientists have concluded that during sleep, people inhale more of volatile organic compounds due to poor ventilation in the bedroom and close the nose and mouth to the mattress, which is the source of these substances.
The journal Environmental Science & Technology has published a report on the study, researchers from the Israeli University of technology, which found that mattresses can yield gaseous compounds, relatively safe for healthy adults, but dangerous for children.
According to experts, many household items emit volatile organic compounds (VOC), science is not a discovery. The researchers checked what connections can allocate polyurethane mattresses, which during sleep are very close a person’s face.
Scientists put the pieces of polyurethane mattresses in special cells and using the technology of gas chromatography/mass spectrometry analyzed the concentration posed by these compounds MINERALS. They found that eight of mattresses designed for the sleep of adults allocated about the same amount of volatile organic compounds and mattress for newborns allocated and substance of the flame retardant. With increasing temperature the amount of volatile organic compounds, the sources of which were the mattresses immediately increased.
“Estimated doses of these substances, we found that most of them did not lead to increased risk of cancer and non-cancer diseases in adults. However, inhalation of certain compounds, such as acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and benzene, can be dangerous for babies and young children”, — said the authors of the project.
At the same time, scientists note that although most of the volatile organic compounds harmless, they tend to gradually increase in house due to poor ventilation. This raises the risk that these substances will oxidize to the more harmful compounds, which is a real threat to human health.