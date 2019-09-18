The Maybach GLS SUV will get a new signature scent
In a recent press release, representatives of the company Mercedes confirmed individual fragrance for chic Maybach, saying that this SUV will appeal to “all the senses”. For a long time Mercedes-Benz is developing their own flavors for their vehicles. However, in the case of Maybach GLS experts promise is like no other smell.
“The white flowering osmanthus, a floral and light, ends with a gentle leather note and spicy tea. This elegant mixture lies on a bed of natural greens”, describing the new representatives of the brand.
Floral-leather fragrance would go perfectly with the luxurious interiors of the SUV. As for the exterior, as reported, its design is based on the concept of the Mercedes-Maybach 6, which differs from the current GLS original grille, new lights and graphics.
Mercedes-Maybach GLS will debut this fall, probably at the November auto show in Los Angeles. Production of the SUV will be manufactured at the Mercedes plant in Alabama. According to preliminary information, the cost of the output is said to start at $ 200,000