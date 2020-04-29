The mayor of Kiev demonstrated how you can effectively train quarantined in the office (video)
Vitali Klitschko
In the conditions of the quarantine imposed because of a pandemic coronavirus in Ukraine are closed gyms and sports fields. The restrictions will last at least until mid-may.
In such circumstances sports people are forced to find alternative venues for exercise.
Ex-world champion in the heavyweight division for the WBC and WBO, and current mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko showed that he is in the sports trend, and that he was no stranger to minimalism.
Klitschko in my office jumped through the extension cord was pootilla fists, held an impromptu shadow Boxing and work on mini-pear, thus, demonstrated how with the help of improvised means you can stay in shape for “production” in the conditions of the quarantine.
“Friends! Quarantine, of course, tired. Including lack of proper training. But you can warm up at home and at work, and with different means at hand” – he wrote under the post.