The mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson 40 years concealed homosexuality (PHOTO)

The mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson admitted that for the past 40 years, he is gay.

On Saturday the Ottawa Citizen published a column authored by Watson, in which he specifically wrote that his “mistake” was that he was not recognized for so long.

He said that he worried about how to react to his family, friends and colleagues, and that struggling trying to deal with their sexual inclinations in childhood.

Watson said that to write a column was inspired by that moment, when he hoisted the pride flag at city hall during the Olympic games 2014 in Russia to show solidarity with LGBT athletes, who feared the position of the Russian government’s attitude to homosexuality.

Watson wrote that to openly declare his homosexual inclinations made him and the case two years ago when he was approached by a man in a Park and said he should not go to a pride Parade Ottawa, calling him a “homosexual parade”.

In social networks, many political leaders wrote to the Watson message support, including the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said on Twitter that the mayor is a brave man, deciding to tell his story.

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant, who openly declares his homosexuality, also wrote on Twitter about bravery Watson, who frankly admit.

“I’m so proud to call Jim Watson as a friend. Always kind strong and kind”, – he wrote in his Twitter.

In the column Watson regrets that his unwillingness to talk about his sexual orientation took his life, “full of love and adventures”, which were his gay friends, not hide it.

“And I will take the liberty to give one piece of advice to those who still suppress their desires: of course, you are in no hurry and did not make, but to wait for 40 years is not worth it” concluded Watson.