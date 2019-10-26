The Mazda brand has released an updated crossover CX-8
Official dealers of the brand Mazda has announced the start of taking orders for the new three-row crossover CX-8.
Enhancements to cross is now available with both front and all-wheel drive with either motor.
It should be mentioned that the first four-wheel drive was only available for model CX-8 diesel engine.
Polnoprivodnyj “SUV” now in a base complete set are equipped with option Off-Road Traction Assist, automatically distributes the torque between the wheels.
The cross is equipped with a turbo diesel engine of 2.2 liter capacity 190 HP or supercharged engine Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter capacity 253 HP Along with engines functioning 6-speed automatic transmission.
Novelty has become more practical. So, the niche in the Luggage compartment, located under the floor became more spacious – 84 litres (+19), if there is no Bose sound system, and 56 litres (+8) – when available.
In the salon a new multimedia system with a display by 8 inches. Second row seat has a mechanism for quick folding. The passengers sitting in the third row, you can use the USB ports.
The crossover is also equipped with a panoramic roof that has a sunroof with electric drive. The roof also got a sound insulation that significantly reduces noise during rain.