The medal standings of the European games 2019: Ukraine has handed over one position

Медальный зачет Европейских игр 2019: Украина сдала одну позицию

At the II European games, which take place at the sports arenas of Minsk, ended the fourth day of competition, the results of which the national team of Ukraine dropped to 4th place in the medal standings.

Our team ahead of the national team of Georgia.

Let’s add, that on the fourth day of the Games the piggy Bank of our team added “silver”, won by the tandem of Anton Davidenko/Nikolay Prostorov in synchronized trampolining.

Anton Davidenko Nikolay Spaces

