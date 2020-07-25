The media found out why I stalled Nord stream-2
Photo: stapel1.com
The ship Akademik Chersky three month to begin construction of a gas pipeline
The Danish authorities have banned any construction work on the seabed near the island of Bornholm until the end of September.
Ships pipelaying for two weeks, can’t get to work on the construction of Russian gas pipeline Nord stream-2 for cod spawning. Said this yesterday, the German radio station NDR Info.
It is noted that the Danish authorities have banned any construction work on the seabed near the island of Bornholm until the end of September.
In this case, as the radio station, nature played into the hands of politicians – July 22 U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo visited Denmark for a visit.
During the visit he met with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Minister of foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod. The Secretary of state stressed that the US would actively defend their geopolitical interests.
As you know, the United States oppose the implementation of the Nord stream-2. This week the House of representatives in the U.S. Congress unanimously adopted the decision on toughening of sanctions against this pipeline.
Russian pipelay Academician Chersky came from Finds in the German port of Mukran on the island of rügen in may and still have not started laying the gas pipeline.
korrespondent.net