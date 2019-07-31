The media has named the date and place of the champion fight Derevyanchenko Alvarez
Representatives of the world champion under versions IBF, WBA and WBC Super Middleweight champion Mexican boxer Saule “Canelo” Alvarez (51 victories, 25 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws) and Ukrainian Challenger Serhiy Derevyanchenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) has made considerable progress in negotiations about the future of the game.
According to the website Boxing Scene, the international Boxing Federation (IBF) for the fourth time moved the date of the purse bid for this fight, about the new deadline not yet reported.
And authoritative American insider Mike Coppinger already even named the date and venue of the meeting — October 26, ring T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (USA).
Note that in his last fight Sergey won a unanimous decision from the German Jack Kulka, and “Canelo” is also on points was stronger than the American Daniel Jacobs, which, by the way, Derevyanchenko suffered his only loss in his professional career.
