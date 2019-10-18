The media learned how the novel Liam Hemsworth and Maddison brown
29-year-old Liam Hemsworth began to appear in the lenses of the paparazzi with 22-year-old actress Maddison brown. After filing for divorce from 26-year-old Miley Cyrus he seems to have decided to quickly turn the page in my life. But the media attention now focused on his new companion. And although Liam and Maddison does not comment on their relationship, the press managed to find out something about them.
Hemsworth and brown is a native of Australia, but met each other through mutual friends recently.
They know each other just a few weeks, but got along fine. They have many common interests, among which special attention is, of course, love of Australia and beaches. Brings them closer and the acting profession. They are very cute couple, told journalists a source close to the actors.
One of Liam’s friends says that Hemsworth is very cautious and doesn’t want to rush things. Unlike his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, which, after their separation was already two novels, the actor is not inclined to hurry.
Liam is in a hurry, but Maddison was definitely interested in him, says the insider.
We will remind, in August Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus after eight months after the wedding and after ten years of the novel.