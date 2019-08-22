The media learned on what conditions the US is willing to buy Greenland (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The White house plans to buy Greenland, the disclosure of which threatens with the international scandal and has led to a cooling of relations between Washington and Copenhagen turned out to be real and thought out in detail. To get the largest island with an important geopolitical significance under its control, the United States is prepared to take the annual payment to the authorities of Greenland, Copenhagen-provided subsidies of 600 million dollars per year and a lump sum would be paid Denmark a major bonus. This writes The Washington Post, citing two high-ranking officials in the administration of Donald trump, familiar with the negotiations.

The amount of one-time big payment, they did not name, but noted that it could stimulate the interest of Denmark to the transfer of Greenland to indefinite possession of the United States.

In mid-August, reports surfaced that the United States returned to the idea of President Harry Truman (1945 – 1953) to buy Greenland. Later these reports and confirmed himself Donald trump. He pointed out that the purchase of the island interesting for Washington in the strategic plan. According to him, Denmark because of Greenland “is losing almost $ 700 million a year.” Sources reported that the meeting with the participation of trump discussed the rich resources of Greenland and “its importance from the point of view of geopolitics”.

Some of the advisers to the President of the United States stated that the purchase of Greenland, will help Washington “to expand its military presence in the Arctic”, where the active expansion of Russia begins to conduct.

Donald trump confirmed that he asked his administration to explore the possibility of buying the Greenland. “In fact, we are talking about major real estate transaction,” added the US President. He also noted that this issue “is not worth it in the first place”, and is scheduled for early September visit trump in Denmark allegedly not related to his interest in the island.

Greenland – the largest island in the world. Legally, it belongs to Denmark, but has considerable autonomy. On the island goes to Danish Krone, however, in the EU, in contrast to mainland Denmark, Greenland is not included, according to RBC. Most of the island is covered with ice. The population of Greenland is about 56 thousand people.

After the Second world war, in 1946, the 33rd US President Harry Truman had invited Denmark to buy a Greenland for $ 100 million, but was refused. In 1876, the U.S. State Department also studied whether the purchase of Greenland and Iceland.

Information about the revival of us plans for the purchase of Greenland was in Copenhagen perceived negatively. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea absurd and pointed out that the island is not for sale. Later, she refused to discuss it. In this regard, trump has postponed a planned 2 – Sep 3 visit to Denmark.

Other Danish politicians spoke even more sharply. The representative of the Danish people’s party søren Espersen called ridiculous assumption that Denmark sell US 50 thousand of its citizens. “If he really is considering such a plan, this is the final proof that he was crazy,” said Jespersen about trump.

MP from the Social liberal party Martin Lidegaard called the idea “grotesque suggestion”, but stressed that the need to take seriously the growing US interests in the Arctic. The Deputy and the leader of the Red-Green Alliance of Denmark’s Pernille Skipper noted that “it says a lot about trump, who really believes that you can buy the whole country and the whole people.”

Former Prime Minister of Denmark Lars løkke Rasmussen, who held the position from 2009-2011, in turn, noted that this is probably an April fool’s joke, “I’m only sorry it’s not the season”.

In contrast, members of the Royal family of Denmark reacted favorably to the expansionist plans of the US President. The wife of the cousin of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Waldemar Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe called the proposal about the acquisition of the “compliment to the magic of Greenland.” She also added that to decide the fate of the island should reside in the people. Her son, Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe divided the mother’s opinion, noting that “any decision taken by [the Greenlanders] a solution based on their idea of the best must be supported.”