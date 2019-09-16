The media learned when and how Russia will absorb Belarus: revealed “program integration” between the two countries
The economic unification of Russia and Belarus will begin in 2021. It is expected that after the merger of the economies in the States going to have their Central banks, but it will introduce a single Tax and Civil codes, a unified property registry and the General regulator of the energy market.
According to the Russian “Kommersant”, after reading the already initialed the document on the programme of integration, the economy of Russia and Belarus will rally more closely than between EU member States. In some areas, the procedure will be as between regions.
The parties decided that from 1 June 2020 will be the mutual cancellation of roaming. From April 1, 2021 will be a single Tax code. In the same year 2021 will be a common customs policy, up to the total of the customs service. United energy policy involves the creation of a unified Russian-Belarusian regulator of the markets for gas, oil, petroleum products and electricity. Since January of 2022 will begin joint work in the sphere of social protection, but yet on equal social guarantees of the Russians and Belarusians are not talking only about “convergence” of indicators.
Under the program of the Association subject only economic issues. The Association does not yet touch the spheres of defense, law enforcement, education, health, science.
Recall that in late 2018 in Russia have begun work on the document on the integration of Russia and Belarus. Four months later, it became known that Putin decided to give Lukashenka a year’s respite.
