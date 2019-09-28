The media published scandalous confession trump Lavrov
The Western media published a scandalous statement of the President of the United States Donald trump, who admitted that he was not concerned about the possible RF interference in the presidential election because the United States “did the same thing in other countries.”
It happened in 2017 in the oval office, at a meeting with Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and former Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, writes The Washington Post.
As journalists, the White house tried to protect the President from releasing. Sources said that the Memorandum following the meeting, have restricted access. It was open only to a few officials who had a high level of confidence.
In may 2017, the U.S. began an investigation of a possible Russian intervention in the elections of the American President, which took place in 2016. The curator of the case was made by special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. During the investigation, Mueller was unable to find evidence that trump has committed any crimes.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter