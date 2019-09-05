The media reported large losses of Russian special forces in Syria
In Syria, September 4 in the village of Dzhuryn in the province Iriil in Syria has killed at least three Russian commandos. This writes the Russian newspaper “Vedomosti”, citing a military-diplomatic source.
So, a group of eight people moved to the reference point, not crossing the line of conflict. 30 metres up to an observation post, two explosions occurred mines OZM-72. Three officers were killed and two were wounded.
The defense Ministry denied the death of Russian military in Syria. The Department stated that, say, “the information spread by one of the Russian media about the alleged death of members of the Armed forces of the Russian Federation, does not correspond to reality”.
Meanwhile, the Arabic newspaper Al Masdar reports that fighters close to Turkey’s “national liberation Front” announced that this week in the East of Idlib province in Syria, was killed or wounded several Russian soldiers. They allegedly ambushed, killed at least nine military.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, Russia launched a military operation in Syria on 30 September 2015. During this time it killed many Russian soldiers and civilians in Syria. In Syria, the Russians also used chemical weapons.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter