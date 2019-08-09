The medic suggested, how to lose weight fast on fresh sprouts
Cabbage is an effective means to accelerate the metabolism and burn body fat, which achieves the effect of weight loss.
Salads from fresh cabbage is as often as possible to include in the diet those who are overweight.
“As part of the cabbage contain special substances that prevent fats to fully settle down, especially valuable because it is during a feast or a hearty lunch.
Its calorie content is extremely low, but the digesting of this product the body spends a lot of energy, therefore, using the cabbage, we are more calories consumed than to receive. The same can be said about celery – it will add spice to your dishes and salads, and maintain a normal weight. Another important weapon in the fight against excess weight is broccoli, which activates enzymes – the enzymes that break down fats,” says the doctor.
The doctor also reminded that the body is actively shedding from the unwanted fat and harmful substances, drink lots of water. In addition to clean mineral water in the diet must be green tea. Only 2-3 cups a day of freshly brewed flavored drink significantly speeds up the metabolism.