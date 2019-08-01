The medics said about not calling a hangover alcohol

| August 1, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists periodically declare that invented alcohol, allegedly non-hangover. According to psychiatrist Alexey Kazantsev, the withdrawal of alcohol from the body responsible antioxidants, vitamins and other components that substantially reduce toxicity.

Медики рассказали об не вызывающем похмелье алкоголе

The expert believes that there are spirits, allowing to avoid the negative syndrome. A hangover is nothing more than a marketing ploy, said the doctor. Contained in different types of vodka and brandy additives may be beneficial or harmless. However, they are, if you abuse, you will not be protected from intoxication. Modern technologies allow to include alcoholic beverages medications that protect the liver and various vitamins. Apply flavors and fragrances.

In General, the expert said, the hangover, overdose alcohol, can not be avoided. Intoxication is caused by electrolyte imbalance in the body. Drinking large amounts of fluid facilitates removal of the residues of alcohol. For this reason, vodka and other products should drink drinking water or unsweetened juices, recommends Kazantsev.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.