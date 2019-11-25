The meeting of Putin with Zelensky: at the Assembly in Kyiv has come up with a funny poster
In the Assembly, which was held at the Independence square in the capital on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the Ukrainians came with witty poster that makes fun of the upcoming meeting of President Vladimir Zelensky with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Photo of the poster appeared in the telegram-channel publication “Letters.”
“Dylan, meet with Putin? Claim the stadium and analyses” is written on a homemade poster.
So Ukrainians potrollit Vladimir Zelensky, remembering his demand to the competitor, then the incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko, during the presidential race. Then Zelensky demanded a debate on the stadium, and before that — to be tested for the presence of drugs in the blood.