‘The meeting place cannot be changed’: the FBI has launched Facebook ads with the Soviet meme
The Federal Bureau of investigation, the U.S. were placed in Russian-speaking Facebook is to search for informants with a photo of a Soviet actor Vladimir Vysotsky in the role of zheglova and with a quote from Ilf and Petrov. About it writes “Radio Freedom”.
The report is available on the social network page of the disclosure advertisers.
“Information provided to the FBI by the population, is the most effective means of dealing with threats. If you have information that can help the FBI, we ask you to contact us,” reads the ad. The link leads to a Russian page of the program of FBI counterintelligence in Washington, DC.
Three ads launched in February, according to Facebook, they are now the actual users of social networks and Instagram. One of them is accompanied by a photo of Vladimir Vysotsky in the image of the head of Department on struggle against gangsterism Moore Gleb zheglova from the film “meeting Place cannot be changed”. The announcement was accompanied by the message “the meeting Place cannot be changed. We have something to talk about. We also love Vysotsky”.
Another cited a modified phrase from the book “12 chairs”: “the Rescue of drowning – the handiwork of drowning.” The tagline of another ad: “We are ready to talk. It’s up to you”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In October 2019, the FBI had already launched a Facebook advertising in Russian for the recruitment of spies in Washington. Several us intelligence agencies have published a number of bugs
