The melon will help to cope with depression
There are two prominent products that increase the level of serotonin in the body, it’s bananas and chocolate. But it turned out that the melon in this case is not less effective.
Studies have shown that cantaloupe can help in preventing depression. This product helps to cope with fatigue and improve mood. It is known that chocolate and bananas increase the body’s level of serotonin, which is also called “hormone of happiness”.
As it turned out, the melon has the same effect – with less calories and sugar content. After a few minutes after eating the melon increases the level of serotonin.
The melon is 90% water and one hundred grams contains only 33 calories. A large part of the nutrients of melon is carbohydrates, proteins and fats in it less than 1 gram per hundred grams. These summer fruits contain vitamins a, C, E, PP, b group, folic acid, cobalt, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, copper, zinc, manganese, iron, iodine. In addition, melon is rich in fiber, which helps to establish the digestive tract and improve digestion.
Melon is recommended for reduced immunity, insomnia, constipation and diseases of the joints. But this fruit also has counter indications, such as, melon refers to foods with a high glycemic index and can cause allergies.