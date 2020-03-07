The men’s team of Ukraine on biathlon became the second in the relay at the world Cup
Dmitry Pidruchny on your segment was the best and ensured the team silver medal
The men’s team of Ukraine biathlon consisting of Artem Prima, Sergei Semenov, Ruslan Tkalenko and Dmytro Pidruchna took the second place in relay 4×7,5 km in the Czech Nove mesto na Morave.
The first were the Norwegians (the Willow Hosted Christiansen, Johannes Dale and brothers BAA) 1:10:25,3. The Ukrainians gave them 38 seconds. The third place with backlog in 5 seconds, took the team of Sweden.
This is the best result the national team of Ukraine this season. In Ostersund it was 6th place in Hochfilzen – 11th in Oberhof – 10-e, in Ruhpolding – 8th, at the world Cup in Anterselva – 12th.
