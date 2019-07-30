The mentioned reasons for changing brushes every three months
Scientists are one of the British universities, told about the reasons for the change brush toothbrush every three months. They also gave simple tips to avoid health problems.
The researchers found that the stiffness of this tool of personal hygiene over time does not change, but your pile is going to a huge amount of bacteria and germs. In connection with this can cause various inflammations of the oral cavity.
The experts came to the conclusion that after few months of use, the toothbrush loses its properties and is not able to efficiently clean the teeth of food residue and plaque. In the end, a person has the risk of tooth loss.
People with joint bathroom, unable to face the fact that when you flush the toilet water droplets can scatter and settle on the brush or towel. This is a great place for mold and viruses.
Scientists also found that the old appliance for personal hygiene can damage your gums, which will cause the breeding of bacteria. The doctors recommended to follow the simple rules that will help avoid health problems. They advised to change the brush from the deformation of the pile, to choose the right hardness of brush, according to age or doctor’s recommendation, as well as to wash a new device with warm water and soap.