The merit of the administration of trump: the number of illegal immigrants at US border declining
The number of illegal immigrants detained while attempting to cross the border of Mexico and the United States in recent months continues to decline. Immigration officers are trying to cope with the border crisis, which has challenged the administration to trump most of last year.
At a briefing in the White house, the acting head of the Border guard and customs service of the USA mark Morgan said that Federal agents stopped about 64 000 people on the southern border in August. This is compared with 82 000 in July and the continued lowering from the peak of more than 130,000 arrests in may.
“The President has made clear that he was going to use everything available to him and this administration the tools to deal with this unprecedented crisis on the southern border,” said Morgan.
The head of service stated that the policy of the administration, aims to asylum-seekers remained in Mexico at the time of litigation, and let organized criminals in coordinating illegal crossings.
Morgan also pointed to actions taken by the Mexican government to deter the North flow of migrants travelling around the country after President Donald trump in the early summer threatened to tax.
“This is done in order to significantly reduce or stop illegal immigration from Mexico into the United States,” said trump on Twitter.
During the summer months the Mexican government has tightened immigration laws by sending 15,000 troops to the Northern border of the country. Morgan hopes that the number of crossings will decrease.
On Monday, a judge in California issued a nationwide ban on the last administration’s attempt to restrict the movement of asylum-seekers travelling through Mexico. Previously, it was allowed in new Mexico and Texas, but now such a policy is suspended until further judicial review.