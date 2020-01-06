The Metalist stadium once again became state property
Confiscated from fugitive Serhiy Kurchenko, the Kharkiv stadium and training base in Vysokiy village transferred to the Kharkiv region.
Data objects registered in the State register of immovable property.
“Now completed the registration of premises on the street Plekhanovskaya, 65: it is a multifunctional sector (VIP sector), under the grandstand of the South and North stands and the football Academy. 3 Jan completed the procedure of registration of premises base “Metalist” High”, — quotes words of the head of Department on Affairs of youth and sports of Yulia Podzolkova a press-regional state administration service.
Note, 11 April 2018 issued a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on the transfer of property was confiscated from JSC “Football club “Metalist”, JSC “Metallist holding” and “Metalist arena” in the sphere of management of Kharkiv regional state administration. Nevertheless, it took more than a year, but the data objects for some reason was never taken.
In this issue in December last year, said the Chairman of regional state administration Alexey Kucher, and directed to execute all documents and make the property in the property region.