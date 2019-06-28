The militants have freed four Ukrainian prisoners
Fighters, as announced earlier, released the four Ukrainians who were in the occupied territories of Donbass.
That the hostages transferred to opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk reports online “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.
The transfer occurred at the airport of Minsk. The number of released Dmitry Great 1988 year of birth, Yakov Petrovich of veremeichik born in 1986, Edward A. Mikheev born in 1960 and M. A. Goryainov born in 1984.
As previously reported “FACTS”, President Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on the announced the release of four Ukrainians, which Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed one of the leaders of the party “Opposition bloc For freedom” Viktor Medvedchuk, said he did not understand how one might bring to the negotiation.
And Deputy Minister on issues of the temporarily occupied territories of George Tooke said that the release of the Ukrainians will present to society as a personal victory Medvedchuk. He believes that this is done in order to force Ukrainians to the idea of direct talks with Pro-Russian terrorists.
