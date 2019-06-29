The military appears online in Europe

| June 29, 2019 | Science | No Comments

In Europe will be the world’s first military Internet. The corresponding agreement was signed by the defense Ministers of Germany and the Netherlands, reports .

The project will be called Tactical Edge Networking (TEN) and becomes the prototype for the unification of the military networks of other NATO members in the future.

In the German Koblenz to house the headquarters of TEN, and the center for design and prototyping will be located in Amersfoort Netherlands. First, the staff will arrange the communication between the ground operations of the German army and the tactical communication program of the Ministry of defense of the Netherlands.

It should be noted that the creation of this system, both countries will spend several million euros. The funds necessary to purchase new equipment for the army, compatible with TEN.

Meanwhile, scientists announced the emergence of the “Internet of thoughts”, which will allow the human brain to communicate with the computer.

