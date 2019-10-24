The military police of the Russian Federation in Syria is located in two kilometers from the border with Turkey and the beginning of a patrol (PHOTO)

Military police of the Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation, which in accordance with the Memorandum adopted by the presidents of Russia and Turkey, moved to the border of Syria and Turkey, began patrolling the territory.

Patrolling the border zone started at 12:00 on 23 October. And based divisions of Russians in the city of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, that two kilometers from the border with Turkey.

“We are two kilometers from the town of ain al-Arab (Kobani), here on this database, will host a military police unit of the Russian armed forces that will patrol along the border,” – said the TV channel “Russia-24” the representative of command of the Russian forces in Syria, General Igor Serici.

“Under the agreement between Russian Federation and Turkish Republic (Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan), noon October 23, a military police unit of the Russian Federation began patrolling along the Syrian-Turkish border. In the area of patrol is including town of Ayn al-Arab, so far beyond the Euphrates, our military police were not. The base is located on the frontier a few kilometers from Ayn al-Arab and two kilometers from the Turkish territory. It can be clearly seen as the border itself and the surrounding city,” said Serici.

He noted that the base is located on the dominant height and equipped including a communications tower. Hence the Russian military police and Syrian border guards will control the withdrawal from the border area of the Kurdish forces.

The evening of 23 October, the head of the defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu in conversation with the commander of the SDS Mazloom Abdi assured that civilians in this area-no need to leave home – their safety will guarantee the Russians and the Syrian military. Abdi, as reported by the Russian defense Ministry, thanked Russia and Putin for the security of the Kurds and “steps taken to end the fighting.”

As reported TASS, the Minister of civil defense in the administration of the “Forces of democratic Syria” (SDS) Osman Sheikh Hasen, who met arrived in Kobani a convoy of Russian armored cars “Tiger”, expressed willingness to support on all issues. “We understand the importance of your presence in the area and, of course, ready to cooperate”, – assured the representative of the SDS.

The city of Kobani in the East of Aleppo province under the control of the Syrian government a few days ago. Prior to that, from January 2015, when the Kurdish groups and their allies defended the city from militants of the outlawed terrorist group “Islamic state”*, the city controlled the forces of SDS.

The retreat of the Kurds stems from the fact that on 9 October Turkey began in the North-East of Syria operation “Source of peace”, which declared the establishment of Syrian territory along the common border of the buffer zone with a width of 30 km. the VTS Support, the United States and Turkey on 17 October agreed to suspend operation for 120 hours to allow the Kurdish forces, which form the basis of the “Forces of democratic Syria” to leave the buffer zone.

Putin and Erdogan on 22 October in Sochi adopted a Memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation. In accordance with the document, the Russian military police and Syrian army on 23 October entered the areas bordering the area of the Turkish operation. The Kurds were given another 150 hours to leave the 30-kilometer zone.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization