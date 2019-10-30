The military police of the Russian Federation was not injured in the explosion near a border crossing in North-West Syria (PHOTO)

In the area of the crossing point Derbesia on the Syrian-Turkish border, an explosion occurred near the Russian armored cars of the military police, said the representative of the Russian centre of reconciliation of the warring parties (TSPVS) in Syria.

“On October 29 in preparation for a planned meeting of representatives of the Russian military police with the Turkish side at the point of transition Derbesia the Syrian-Turkish border near the Russian armored vehicles standing there was cotton from the detonation of an unidentified explosive device bezobolochnoe,” – said the representative of the Center of reconciliation.

“Victims among the Russian troops there. The equipment is working. Meeting with representatives of the Turkish side went as planned”, – he said. The representative of the centre emphasized that attempts by unidentified persons to carry out the provocation failed, reports “Interfax”.

He noted that information about the alleged incident, the shelling of units of the Russian military police at the point of transition Derbesia not true.

Russian military police came under fire near the border crossing Derbesia in Northwest Syria, said the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties. According to them, the Russian military blew up the bomb.

Earlier, the Syrian news Agency SANA reported that the Russian patrol of the military police came under shelling. The shelling allegedly injured six people, including civilians.

On October 22, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Sochi, which established a new area of influence in North-East Syria. They agreed on joint patrolling of the liberated Kurdish territory, and the return of Syrian border guards on the border with Turkey.