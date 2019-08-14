The military Prosecutor Matios introduces himself James bond

| August 14, 2019 | News | No Comments
Военный прокурор Матиос представляет себя Джеймсом Бондом

In the network leaked photos from the celebration of the birthday of the chief military Prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios.

About this he wrote in his Telegram-channel Ukrainian political analyst Alexei holomuzki, laying out the corresponding picture.

“Here in the network leaked photos of the 50th anniversary of the chief military Prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios. It is interesting that he introduces himself James bond) as a joke or are you serious?” commented the he.

