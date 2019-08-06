The million-dollar question: why Kylie Jenner yacht fugitive banker
Kylie Jenner is on the list of highest paid celebrities according to Forbes. And therefore can in anything does not deny. Especially when it comes to their own birthday.
On Saturday, August 10, Kylie will be 22 years old. Date though and not round, but her girl is going big. As it became known to TMZ, Jenner intends to arrange a Grand party on the deck of a luxury superyacht Tranquility, the cost of which is estimated at $ 250 million.
The ship, in size comparable to the area of a football field once belonged to the banker’s low-Tech Joe, accused of embezzling 3 billion pounds from the government of Malaysia. The yacht was seized and is now for rent.
On the ship there is everything to satisfy even the most discerning guest. There is a huge Spa complex, beauty salon, cinema, gym, bar and a 20-metre pool with whirlpool on the outdoor deck and even a helipad. It offers 22 cabins, including three VIP rooms, and 29 crew members, ready to fulfill any wishes. The cost of renting a yacht off season starts from one million euros.
Hellomagazine.com