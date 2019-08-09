The millionaire announced a reward for the seduction of his bride
August 9, 2019
An anonymous millionaire appealed to the online shop luxury items Hush Hush with a request to find a lover for his bride.
Millionaire fears that his beloved only care about money. It seems suspicious that after the engagement she in a hurry with the wedding and did not want to sign a prenup.
To get rid of doubt, the millionaire decided to hire young attractive man try to seduce his fiancée. The candidate for this role needs to be in good shape, have hair on your face and impress of a wealthy man.
The seducer will provide a luxury apartment, a few expensive cars and spending money. In addition, for his work, he will receive 15 thousand pounds.
