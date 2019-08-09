The millionaire announced a reward for the seduction of his bride

| August 9, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Миллионер объявил награду за соблазнение своей невесты

An anonymous millionaire appealed to the online shop luxury items Hush Hush with a request to find a lover for his bride.

Millionaire fears that his beloved only care about money. It seems suspicious that after the engagement she in a hurry with the wedding and did not want to sign a prenup.

To get rid of doubt, the millionaire decided to hire young attractive man try to seduce his fiancée. The candidate for this role needs to be in good shape, have hair on your face and impress of a wealthy man.

The seducer will provide a luxury apartment, a few expensive cars and spending money. In addition, for his work, he will receive 15 thousand pounds.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.