The millionaire has announced vacancy of dreams: salary — 5 thousand pounds
An anonymous millionaire has posted an ad looking for a companion to visit music festivals, and the payment of five thousand pounds (161 thousand UAH) for one visit to the event.
Of jobs reported on the website of the online store of luxury items Hush Hush.
In the description of the ad says that the employer always wanted to go on some festival, but time and partners for their visit was not found.
The duties of a companion, according to jobs would include the following: installation of tents, purchase of needed items for camping and organization “unforgettable experiences”.
Requirements are: he must be an adult to have a passport and understand music and modern festivals.
The site States that the vacancy is open and for appointment you must provide the name, email address, telephone number, and describe your “experience”.