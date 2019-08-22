The minimum food set fell in July by 2.9% or 52 of the hryvnia
Became known information regarding the actual size of the subsistence minimum until December 2019.
In accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On State budget of Ukraine to 2019” is set a living wage.
Per person per month it is: 1 January 2019 – 1853 hryvnia, with 1 July 1936 hryvnia, from December 1 – UAH 2027.
For children under 6 years living wage is: 1 January 2019 – 1626 hryvnia, with 1 July 1699 UAH, since December 1 – UAH 1779.
Children aged 6 to 18 years old have a minimum wage: from 1 January 2019 – 2027 hryvnia, from July 1 – 2118 hryvnia, from December 1 – UAH 2218.
For able-bodied persons: from January 1, 2019 – 1921 hryvnia, with 1 July 2007, the hryvnia, from December 1 – 2102 hryvnia.
For those who have lost work capacity, it is: 1 January 2019 – 1497 hryvnia, with 1 July 1564 UAH, from December 1 – UAH 1638.
According to the Ministry of social policy of Ukraine, on July 2019 per month per person, the subsistence level was UAH 3706.