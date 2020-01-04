The minimum wage in Ukraine has exceeded the minimum salary in Russia
For the first years of independence the minimum wage in Ukraine, which since January 1 has increased to 4723 hryvnia (13.2%), in dollar terms exceeded the minimum salary in the Russian Federation.
As reported NO, this was brought to the attention of the former Chairman of the Sevastopol city administration (2005-2010) Dmitry Baziv in Facebook.
At the current rate of the minimum salary in Ukraine is 199,6 dollar.
In Russia the so-called minimum wage is 12130 rubles, or 195,5 dollar.
The minimum salary in Belarus is 375 local rubles, or 177,8 dollar.
The minimum salary in Moldova — 2775 lei, 161,2 USD.
The Western neighbors of Ukraine — Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania the minimum wage is much higher and is around 500-600 dollars.